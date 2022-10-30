Artists Chosen To Create Murals For St. Pete-Clearwater Airport

Artists Laura “Miss Crit” Spencer and Leo Gomez were selected to create two airside murals at the airport as part of PIE’s growing art collection. “This marks the first Collaboration with St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport where this mural project will create a welcoming first impression for all those traveling to and from the Tampa Bay area.” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “This mural project will elevate Pinellas County as the arts coast destination.”

The two Pinellas County artists were selected through an open application process with the goal of creating a welcoming art experience for visitors and resident travelers as they arrive on the ramp outside the Gate 12 area at the airport. The murals will highlight the award-winning beaches, nature, culture and arts in the Tampa Bay area. Gomez will create his design, “Go Easy,” featuring bright, welcoming colors, bold text and silhouettes that evoke travel and iconic Florida nature elements.

Spencer said she was inspired by Florida native flowers that will be inhabited by a variety of bees, butterflies and pollinators in her design, "La Pascua Florida," which will feature orange blossoms, azaleas, milkweed and passion flowers alongside the Gulf fritillary butterfly and the zebra longwing butterfly.

“I am over the moon with excitement to collaborate with Creative Pinellas again on a large-scale mural project and also to work alongside one of St. Pete’s best and brightest, Leo Gomez,” Spencer said. “As a Pinellas County native, it’s an Honor to celebrate the vibrant culture and Ecosystem of our community. My goal is to merge elements of the arts coast and nature coast, creating a welcome home message that matches the elegant and effortless vibe that PIE airport provides.” Creative Pinellas

The design mockups were approved and the artists began working on the projects this month and will continue through December.

“Leo Gomez has a Talent for bringing a message to life and we are thrilled to have him create a mural as a first impression to our visitors or a welcome home to locals,” said Michele Routh, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport public relations director. “We look forward to his creation greeting passengers as they walk off their plane. Laura “Miss Crit” Spencer is a homegrown Talent that is passionate about her community and it’s reflected in her work. Her enthusiasm and creativity will shine in her mural, just like St. Pete-Clearwater. Their excitement about Collaborating to bring PIE’s first two murals to life is the same excitement we want visitors to feel when they arrive.” St. Petersburg Resident Gomez of Leo Gomez Studios is a hand-lettering artist, muralist, sign painter, designer and all-around lover of hand-crafted art. They said every project he completes is meant to communicate a positive message and make a difference. He is especially passionate about creating Authentic work, Transforming boring walls into inspiring spaces and Boosting community engagement with bright and colorful designs. Spencer is an Illustrator who was born and raised in St. Petersburg. With a style that is a little bit spooky and a little bit psychedelic, Spencer said she designs with her third eye wide open. As a native Floridian, she said she loves to celebrate the vibrant, natural environment of her home state. She brings together traditional fine art techniques, narrative storytelling devices and digital design technology to craft quaint and quirky illustrations.