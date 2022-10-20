‘Artist’s Choice’ show opens at River Arts – Knox County VillageSoup

DAMARISCOTTA/MIDCOAST — River Arts, 36 Elm St., invites the public to a reception for the “Artist’s Choice” show. The opening for this annual favorite is Saturday, Oct. 22, from 2 to 4 pm Many artists will be present for a lively afternoon in the gallery. Refreshments will be served. “Artist’s Choice” runs until Nov. 19.

This exhibition highlights the wide diversity and creativity of Maine artists. Geoffrey Bates, the juror for “Artist’s Choice,” has had a career of art curation including a range of media from printmaking to sculpture. With 138 artists submitting work, Bates selected 81 pieces from 199 entries for “Artist’s Choice.” His first impression was that this is “a vibrant art scene” and noted the impressive range of approaches to making art by the artists in our community.

Receptions provide a lovely opportunity to meet some of the artists, whose work will be on display. Coinciding with the main gallery reception, Caroline Sulzer’s Solo show also opens in the River Room. Sulzer’s show “Nurture Nature” features her paintings and monoprints.

Gallery hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm For more information, call 207-563-6868, email [email protected] or visit riverartsme.org.

