Artists Book House turns the next page to raise funds


Audrey Niffenegger wasn’t paying much attention when she learned her group, Artists Book House, had been chosen to take over the famous Harley Clarke Mansion at 2603 Sheridan Rd.

Audrey Niffenegger at the Harley Clarke mansion.

She said she was listening “with half an ear” to the Zoom City Council meeting on March 21, 2021, when the city announced its decision.

“When I realized they had chosen us, I thought, ‘What? Great!’”

Since then, Niffenegger said, the group has made “amazing progress” putting together a solid boardworking with award-winning architect John Eifler and launching attractive and exciting online campaigns.

The project includes a full Spectrum of book arts – “writing, reading, printing, bookbinding, papermaking, typography, calligraphy, poetry, fiction, memoir, artist’s books, comics, zines, publishing, conservation, history and more,” according to ABH’s official proposal.

City Council member Eleanor Revelle, whose seventh Ward includes the mansion, said she is excited about the project.

“I think it will be a great addition to the city,” she said. “The Artists Book House program has broad appeal, and people love the building.”

Nevertheless, Niffenegger acknowledged, it’s been a challenge to raise funds. For one thing, the Pandemic has made fundraising get-togethers imprudent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button