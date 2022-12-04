Artists, artisans show off gifts at annual Butler Art show | News, Sports, Jobs

YOUNGSTOWN — When it comes to dealing with potential buyers, Ken Keas isn’t shy about making waves.

“I have cut over 25,000 stars,” Keas, of Newton Falls, said Saturday.

The stars are part and parcel of the American wooden wavy flags designed and carefully assembled then sold by Keas, who’s also known as “The Wood Flag Guy.” He uses a variety of pine wood to craft the American flags, as well as many house number signs.

Keas also is among the estimated 60 local, regional and out-of-state artists and artisans who are displaying their works for the 51st annual American Holiday Arts & Crafts show at the Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Ave. The holiday-themed and family-friendly festivities continue from 10 am to 4 pm today at the Butler.

Keas retired about three years ago as a truck driver and spent much of the main part of the COVID-19 Pandemic working on what began as flat flags that morphed into wavy ones.

His elaborate and precise methods of making the flags include cutting the wood, marking where to grind to create the wavy patterns and screwing the pieces together with dowel pins before sanding and further grinding. He then disassembles the pieces of wood and precisely Burns each one with a torch, with a focus on the edges “as a transition between each line to get what I want,” Keas explained, adding that he also hand-carves each star.

He also made an 8-foot wavy wooden flag for a Bainbridge man who was remodeling a building for his office, Keas said.

For the house number signs, he applies eight coats of protective spray to the front and six to the back, Keas continued.

Others can make more simple mediums such as ink and colored pencils go a long way. Just ask Christina Niemi-White, a self-taught artist from Williamsfield.

“I love wildlife, so I get inspired by being outside,” Niemi-White said about the setting for many of her original works and prints, which include renderings of foxes, bats and other animals.

It often takes several weeks to create the drawings, which also entail an elaborate layering process between the two mediums, said Niemi-White, who runs a business called The Art of Nature, and who began drawing as a child.

In addition, she designs stained-glass coverings that she first cuts and grinds for a variety of lamps, then applies the copper foil method, a process by which the edge of a piece of glass is wrapped with such foil to create a surface to which a solder will adhere. For the lamps, some of which have bases made from repurposed material, she also cuts some pipes to what she feels is the correct height.

The process leaves little margin for error, Neimi-White said.

“Everything in stained glass has to be exact,” she added.

Other items Neimi-White had for sale Saturday included durable Pendants made from a process called quilling, which is the use of rolled, glued or shaped paper to create a unified and decorative design.

For his work, Joe Lambert Jr.’s mode was not colored pencils, but a computer and perhaps a colored ink pen or two.

“I’ve always had this passion for local history and knew I needed a great partner for it,” Lambert, of Canfield, said, referring to the late Rick Shale, with whom he co-wrote a book about the man who established the Butler, titled “First Citizen: The Industrious Life of Joseph G. Butler Jr.”

The book was published last month, Lambert noted.

Working for the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor, also known as the Steel Museum, exposed Lambert to “all kinds of archived materials, and Joseph Butler kept coming up,” he recalled. The more he learned about Butler — who was also a philanthropist, historian and key player in the iron and steel industries — the more he wanted to learn, which eventually led to the book, Lambert explained.

In addition, Butler played a significant role in local, state and national politics, and raised money for the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s main branch as well as St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, he noted. Nevertheless, Butler received little or no credit for having preserved Sulgrave Manor in Northamptonshire, England, the Ancestral home of President George Washington, Lambert continued.

A sampling of other items includes a wide array of necklaces and jewelry, wooden treasures, ceramics, pottery, holiday-related merchandise, tie-dyed clothing and decorative Bourbon bottles.

The arts and crafts show is also a fundraiser, the proceeds of which go towards supporting Butler’s free admission year-round, art-education Outreach and free public programs.

“It’s a great way to also see what’s locally available from craft people, who also have businesses of their own,” Wayne C. Gruver, event coordinator, said.

[email protected]