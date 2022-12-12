Artists Against Racism with Desiree Aspires

Join the Women’s Museum of California for a virtual lunchtime lecture on Tuesday, December 13 featuring artist/activist Desiree Aspires. Learn about the intersection of art and activism and how Desiree founded Printmakers Against Racism during the Pandemic and raised over $50,000 for Black Lives Matter and other causes.

Register for the talk in advance to be sent the Zoom link.

Desiree Aspiras (she/her) is an educator, therapist, and printmaker in San Diego who deeply values ​​how art can transform us and connect us to meaning. Her Printmaking and book arts projects have been exhibited in spaces in San Diego, including the Athenaeum Art Center. She is the founder of Printmakers Against Racism, a project she started which engages Printmakers across the world to make and sell prints and donate their proceeds to support racial justice. She is also a mindfulness facilitator and founder of Deep Breath Network, where she hopes to create diverse and welcoming spaces to share contemplative practices to support personal and social transformation with changemakers here in San Diego and beyond. She currently teaches at the University of San Diego and Bastyr University California. She earned her Masters in Marital and Family Therapy from the University of San Diego and BA in Political Science from UCLA.