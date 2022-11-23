Artist Tree Exhibit and Holiday Artist Market set for Nov. 26 | News, Sports, Jobs

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Art Center will be throwing open its doors on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 am to 5 pm for the opening of the Artist Tree Exhibit and Holiday Artist Market.

There will be free admission, grab-and-go snacks and a craft project for kids.

For the annual Artist Tree Exhibit, local artists and school groups come together to imagine what this classic holiday decor would have looked like in the hands of famous and not-so-famous artists.

This is a community celebration of art and creativity that will feature 18 uncommonly designed and decorated trees this year. Visitors can bring a few dollars and vote for their favorite trees, with proceeds helping the Art Center purchase art class supplies.

“The kindergarten kids are so excited about the opening on Saturday,” said Criss Elementary kindergarten teacher Jess Carpenter. “They have told me that this is going to be ‘the best day ever.’”

“First Settlement Physical Therapy is proud to support the Art Center — the best center in the state. Events like the Artist Tree exhibit are evidence of this,” said FSPT owner Simon Hargus. “We hope the whole town comes out to experience this unique holiday tradition.”

Along with the festive decor there will also be an abundance of original arts and crafts for sale in the PAC 713 Market and in the annual Artist Market. Candles, handbags, jewelry, cards, paintings, decorative boxes, pottery, macrame, stained glass, fused glass, stuffed animals, hats, woodcraft, books and more are featured.

“It is so much fun to see what people in our area are making. It is just one of the ways that the Art Center can support the local artists in our community. We keep the gift shop full of gift items and original art so if you can’t make it this weekend, please stop in and shop with us at a later time. Shop small. Shop local,” said Anna Farson, Reception and Events Manager for the Art Center.

The Art Center is located at the corner of Eighth and Market Streets in downtown Parkersburg. Regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm Find out more about events at the Art Center by going to their Facebook page or website http://www.parkersburgartcenter.org/