Artist Talk Scheduled at Newly Revived Scott H. Kaplan ’02 Art Gallery

Bloomfield College’s newly revived Scott H. Kaplan ’02 Art Gallery invites the community to an artist talk with award-winning Collage artist and book illustrator, Bryan Collier on Friday, November 4, 2022, 6-8 pm in the gallery located in the College Library, 80-86 Oakland Avenue, 2n.d floor.

The event is free and open to the public. An RSVP is not required to attend. Original artwork, certified prints and children’s books will be on sale.

A kick-off exhibition as part of the re-opening of the gallery took place earlier in October featuring art by Collier, whose art has been displayed in the Capitol Building in Washington DC His interest in art started very early inspired by “The Snow Day” by Ezra Jack Keats and “Harold and the Purple Crayon” by Crockett Johnson. They began to develop a unique style of painting that incorporated both watercolors and collage.

The Scott H. Kaplan ’02 Art Gallery on the Bloomfield College campus is named for the son of Marc and Ellen Kaplan, Scott Kaplan ’02, who was a Bloomfield College Creative Arts and Technology student highly skilled in graphic design. While a student, he made a special mark on the College as an Advocate for the disabled, bringing awareness of disability accessibility to the College and its buildings and grounds.

Questions may be directed to Kaplan Art Gallery Director Wanda Crowdy.

Photo:

Award-winning Collage artist and book illustrator, Bryan Collier, Returns to the Scott H. Kaplan ’02 Art Gallery for an Artist Talk on Friday, November 4, 2022, 6-8 pm, located in the Bloomfield College Library, 80-86 2 Oakland Aven.d floor.