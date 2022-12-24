Artist Shares Talents With Nursing Home Residents | News, Sports, Jobs

WHEELING — Acclaimed West Virginia artist Laura Andreini has donated 31 of her watercolor paintings to bring cheer to Residents at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Wheeling.

Andreini was the owner of “Dancing Watercolors,” a business name that references her former life as a dancer, dance teacher and successful career as a watercolor artist.

The handsomely matted and framed artworks will be displayed in Resident rooms.

Donald R. Kirsch, Welty Corporation CEO, said the paintings will be distributed to residents who don’t often receive visitors.

“Many of our residents have family who live far away,” he said. “We hope that Mrs. Andreini’s lovely watercolors will bring them cheer.”

Andreini, whose son Dr. Hugo Andreini III works as a physical therapist at Good Shepherd, said she hopes her paintings bring happiness to the residents.

“Good Shepherd Nursing Home is an exceptional care facility that is truly a home to many people,” she said. “Mr. Kirsch impresses me so much with his extraordinary leadership and compassion.”

Donating the paintings to Good Shepherd was an easy decision, she said. “Mr. Kirsch’s idea to place my paintings in the rooms of Residents who may not have many visitors Touched my heart deeply. I thank him for allowing me to be a part of Good Shepherd.”

The artist said she is pleased that her art will be shared with Good Shepherd residents.

“My heart is with the Residents who may find Joy from my work,” she said. “It is why God blesses us with gifts – so that we may share them with others.”

Andreini exhibited regionally at the Nutting Gallery at West Liberty State College, Stifel Fine Arts Center, Artworks Around Town, The Artisan Center, Summit Art Gallery, Fort Steuben, the Steubenville Art Association and with the West Virginia Watercolor and Pittsburgh Watercolor Societies, of which is a juried member.

She was also an associate member of the National Watercolor and American Watercolor Societies.

