Artist Rae Frasier creates with intention
An explosion of color, graffiti and cartoon-eyed food fills the inside of Food Near Me on North Pearl Street in Albany. A cheery egg yolk drips below blocky letters spelling out the convenience store’s name, and a few feet down, “I just didn’t quit” tags a wall above cookies and snack cakes. Walking to the back to grab a cold drink brings you to a galactic reimagining of the Last Supper featuring Kobe Bryant, Bob Marley, Gandhi and Leonardo da Vinci.
Rae Frasier, the artist behind the Technicolor interior, knows her style is hard to define, playing with a diverse range of genres and mediums, but she’s not interested in labeling it. That would put a ceiling on her work, she said. Besides, the art isn’t for her.