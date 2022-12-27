Artist profile hints at a possible Death Stranding 2 release window

An update on an artist’s ArtStation page may have hinted at the release window for Death Stranding 2.

Like many artists, senior artist Frank Aliberti – who currently works as a senior character artist at 2K but formerly worked for PlayStation Studios Visual Arts – has his credits listed on ArtStation.

8 Death Stranding Tips We Wish We Knew Before We Started – Death Stranding Gameplay.

It’s Aliberti’s work with PlayStation Studios Visual Arts that’s caught our collective attention, however, as Aliberti’s most recent credit indicated that they had worked as a senior artist on Death Stranding 2.

As news about Aliberti’s portfolio spread across the internet, the artist has since gone back into their profile and removed all References to Death Stranding 2 entirely, but not before ResetEra managed to clip and save the original resume, which posited that the highly-anticipated sequel was set to release in 2024.

There’s been no official word from Kojima, Sony, nor Aliberti themselves about the 2024 date – either before or since Aliberti’s quiet deletion – and, as is usually the case with these things, we can only take it with a Giant bucketful of salt for now . Something to bear in mind, though.

Hideo Kojima has confirmed that he’s taking an “arthouse approach” with the upcoming Death Stranding movie, revealing that “making money isn’t something I’m focused on at all”.

“I was on video calls with lots of people in Hollywood every week beginning last year, and not just for Death Stranding,” Kojima recently said, stating that he partnered with Barbarian executive producer Alex Lebovici in a bid to avoid making a “blockbuster” movie

“I received a lot of offers, but my intention from the start was never to make a blockbuster film. Alex Lebovici from Hammerstone Studios shared my vision with regards to that. There were a lot of pitches to make a large-scale movie with famous Actors and flashy explosions, but what good would explosions be in Death Stranding?

“Making money isn’t something I’m focused on at all, either. I’m aiming for a more Arthouse approach, and the only person who offered to make a film like that was Alex Lebovici, which makes me think he’s a rather unusual type.”