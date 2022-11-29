Artist Profile: Alfie Templeman Soaring with New Album ‘Mellow Moon’ | Arts

Indie-boy-next-door Alfie Templeman is creating music completely out-of-this-world while staying true to himself every step of the way.

Approximately a year after his first North American tour, Templeman returned with the May 27 release of his new album, “Mellow Moon.“ This time around, Templeman is co-headlining his album tour with fellow pop artist Thomas Headon on their “2 British Friends 1 North America” tour.

The UK artist was signed on by Chess Club Records in 2019 at only fifteen years old, one of his songs blew up on Spotify, attracting the attention of fans and the record label alike. Templeman’s musical journey, however, began even before then. In an interview with The Harvard Crimson, Templeman recalled holding a fascination with music beginning at age eight. “I just got into music. I don’t know why, or how, but there was something that clicked in my brain about just music in general,” he said.

Templeman would soon channel his passion for music into creation. As an avid listener of genres as varied as Classical music and progressive rock, young Templeman took on the task of attempting to make music himself. He described making music in his childhood with his friend, Jos Shepherd, who is currently on tour with Templeman as a guitarist and vocalist. “I didn’t know how to overdub,” Templeman said, citing a technique that involves layering multiple audio tracks together. “So we used to get in a room together and record songs and put them on CDs.”

“I think [I got into music] Mostly because I never really had any other hobbies,” Templeman said jokingly, describing his certainty in turning music into a career. More seriously, he continued: “I was so immersed in it. It was like, one thing I was always destined to do.”

Besides his remarkably young age, Templeman also had a distinctive experience in his Instrumental education. Self-taught in at least 11 different instruments, Templeman finds that he has been able to pick up playing techniques in a different way than if he were classically trained. Templeman points out a certain freedom in learning to play music, not by the instruction of a book, but by the personal will of the artist. Method, in turn, affects his product, as Templeman said, “I feel like it gives some kind of character to the music because I’d say I have my own unique way of playing guitar.” Perhaps, he mused, he doesn’t know how to play “normally.”

Templeman involves himself in every facet of his musical production process, both by playing all the instruments on his recent album and by assisting Heavily in production duties. Although Templeman enjoys having control over his work, he has found himself becoming more open to collaboration recently. Templeman emphasized the importance of trust when reaching out to producers, something he only does if he likes their music. “It’s different. And it’s exciting,” Templeman said, “I think that’s the coolest thing about collaborating, is it adds a different flavor to your sound.”

At 19, Templeman has released over 40 songs and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Templeman has discovered recently while touring, however, that he is unable to write songs on the road.

“I was literally saying to myself: I’m not going to tour too much next year,” Templeman said, “I’m gonna focus on writing another album and keeping that mental space.”

For Templeman, this creative process of writing has primarily taken place at his family’s home in Bedfordshire. It was there, during the pandemic, that Templeman wrote songs for “Mellow Moon,” his “nocturnal” process of making music influencing his inspiration for the album’s title. “When I was recording late at night — I’ve got my headphones in, working on songs — the moon’s always signing in,” Templeman said, “And I kind of felt comfort in that. It was kind of the one thing that was with me when I was recording.”

Currently, one of his favorite songs on the album is “Leaving Today,” which he described to have a more mellow tone that creates a “nice moment” during the tour setlist. In it, Templeman sings: “​​Everythin’ I used to be is fadin’ / Far away into that distant time / Now that I Forgive myself for changing’ / I can learn to find some peace of mind.”

Although many songs on the album are upbeat and energetic, often featuring spunky tones of a synthesizer and undeniable groove, their lyrical subject-matter can hold more weight. In particular, Templeman takes the space on “Mellow Moon” to discuss his experiences with mental health, after deciding to seek help during the Pandemic for his anxiety. Templeman believes that the discussion around mental illness is certainly improving, however, there is a long way to go before people will feel comfortable talking about it openly. Templeman remarks that, in the UK, “There’s signs and posters up in places saying, ‘Talk to someone about mental health,’ but when you actually do and go to a doctor, they don’t do too much.”

This current lack of effective support and resources for mental health is part of the reason why Templeman sings about it. “I know a lot of people that would rather listen to music to help their depression than actually talk to people, because it probably makes more sense to them,” Templeman explained.

Particularly in the music industry, Templeman finds that artists may not always speak their true thoughts on more taboo topics out of fear for their labels — something that he himself has grappled with.

Still, Templeman pursues Authenticity in his art. About his hopes for his future music, Templeman said, “Hopefully, I can just be me even more. Like, I’m not saying that I’m not already me, but I feel like it’s baby steps.”

Templeman’s journey is only just beginning as he pushes past the limits — growing, evolving, and embracing the possibilities ahead. “The songs will definitely get weirder,” he said, “but, you know, I like that.”