Artist Powered Party Breaks Records at Silver Street Studios With $583,000 Raised — Houston Arts Alliance Gets Creative With Add On Gala

This is the second story in a series detailing outrageous, inventive and important art parties. It’s time to anoint the most sizzling soirées of the season.

Bouston Arts Alliance’s first-ever Add on Art Gala brought 21 Houston-based talents and 400 guests together for an evening of creativity, camaraderie, collecting and performance. The setting was the expansive art-centered complex of Silver Street Studios.

Two years in the making, this fabulous salute to Houston artists broke all previous HAA fundraising records, generating $583,000 to benefit the Houston Arts Alliance and its Featured creatives.

The artists, each of whom was a guest of honor at an underwriter’s table, created a special work of art for this collaborative showcase. At the gala, the patrons at each artist’s table were invited to “add on” to the painting or sculpture, through various mediums. Acclaimed street artist Daniel Anguilu invited his sponsors to field markers and paints upon his canvas, while Patrick Medrano‘s collaborators Manipulated mechanical attributes upon a five-armed marionette.

These resulting add-on artworks were offered for silent-auction acquisition to the assembled throng of collectors.

The evening was emceed by ABC 13’s morning anchor Rita Garciaand featured dynamic entertainers Niko Mark, DJ Athens, Deborah DEEP Mouton and Shaun Smith. Houston Arts Alliance was thrilled to Honor leaders in the arts: Cover and Steve Gibsonwho have actively supported our arts and Parks for more than 30 years (including Revitalizing Houston’s Art Corridor, especially Transforming the Silver Eagle Warehouse into Silver Street Studios and Steve Gibson’s other imprint with partners on Sawyer Yards), and Lauren Andersonformer prima ballerina of the Houston Ballet and one of America’s most celebrated African-American Classical dance stars.

“Arts represent the soul of our city,” says the Houston Mayor Sylvester Turnerwho made a special appearance to deliver remarks and congratulate the assembled luminaries: Houston Arts Alliance CEO John Abodeelythe honorees, and the evening’s innovative chairs Tatiana and Craig Masseythe HAA board chair.

“We may be the energy capital of the world, and have the largest medical center in the world, but at the same time, we can be the art city in the United States of America,” Turner concludes.

PC Seen: Collectors who scored works that evening including Duyen and Marc Nguyen, Penelope and Lester Marks, Heidi and Marcus Smith, Mary and John Eads, Zhenya Van Riet, By Jake Johnsonand ELLIO Fine Art’s Trish Matute; HAA board vice chair Michele Leal Farah; Melanie Lawson and John Guess Jr.; Janet and Paul Hobby; elected officials Houston Council Member Sallie Alcorn and husband George AlcornCouncil Member Karla Cisnerosand Court of Appeals Justice Meg Poissant; in from Florida, the chair’s brother Steve Massey; and Add on Art Gala artists Daniel Anguilu, Gayatri Bhola, Blakely Hamblen, Liz Flores Callahan, Michael Ray Charles, Maggie Cummings, Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Sarah Fisher, Mark Francis, LaMonte French, Wayne Gilbert, GONZO247, Sharon Kopriva, Jesse Lott, Patrick Medrano, Angelbert Metoyer, McKay Otto, Susan Plum, Preetika Rajgariah, Allan Rodewaldand Chaney Trotter.