Artist Portrait: William Schulze | HillRag

Wwhat you see is paint being painted. It settles into warm and cooler tones and together they begin to make shapes.



Subtle colors emerge to give identity to the forms. Very dark darks sink into the shadows and very light lights burst forth to construct strong contrasts that define the composition. A tightly controlled color range adds to the strength.

The landscape magically begins to take shape and insinuates itself into your awareness and imagination. You have to fill in the details. You have to meet the painting halfway. It’s then that you realize that the true subject of the painting is paint—how it is applied and controlled—how it establishes itself as a work of art and not just a picture.

Will Schulze has always been making art. Like many young artists, they covered homework sheets with drawings and illustrated the tests. He joined the Air Force out of high school and spent six years as a munitions specialist, but never stopped drawing. He left the Air Force and became a tattoo artist for six years. Yes, it was a drawing, but it was what the customer dictated. He wanted to make his own art.

Now, he has become a full-time artist and loves the magic that happens with the bold, fearless application of paint on a flat surface that can challenge your Imagination and make natural life appear…and bring Joy to the world.

He travels the east coast Entering plein air (outside) events. He wants to share how light from the sun displays nature—constantly moving, evolving, and forever riveting.

You can see his work this month at American Painting Fine Art (See “At the Galleries.”). www.williamschulze.com

Jim Magner’s Thoughts on Art.

Light. It Races through the Cosmos from billions of sources. Trillions. Transporting spirits and showering Earth with vision, knowledge, imagination, inspiration…and most of all, thought.

It soars through the barriers of disbelief and obstinacy, lighting the way and reaching for those who care…those who can lift off in thought—reaching for the spirits and spiritualism—the elements of art. All the arts.

I have been reaching for it and writing about it for over twenty years. Right now is not the easiest of times to see the light of the cosmos. We seem to be mired in the inane stuff of possessions: Wealth and control. We have long been consumed with the frantic construction of “credentials” through academic branding, awards and trophies: the mindless verification of being smart and right without necessarily being either. What’s worse now is that the world is again obsessed with power and conquering: the submission of other people. Here, there…everywhere.

Well. The true value is in the light that takes us beyond gritty reality. It makes vision possible. It allows the depth, harmony, elegance and the radiance of art. It can take us to understand: clarity.

But despite clarity of understanding, or maybe because of it, we all experience trauma. It is usually an Unexpected tornado of disappointment, personal injuries or devastation. It turns our mind upside down and inside out. A lot more may be coming.

I believe the fires of trauma can only be dispelled by a clearer grasp of understanding and the immortal force of creativity. We can only get beyond the dread, fear and anger by reaching for the place beyond the literal. We have to reach for the magic we can feel if not fully understand: we find it only in the arts that Orbit the spiritual.

At the Galleries

American Painting Fine Art.

5125 MacArthur Blvd., NW #17

Thu Sept. 30

This is a large and enriched show of 23 artists with over 50 paintings. While landscape is the major focus, there is a wide range of topics and approaches to the genre. Two works by Will Schulze are included (see “Artist Profile.)

www.classicamericanpainting.com

“Tribal Angola”

Foundry Gallery

2018 – 8th Street, NW

Sept. 2 to 25

Reception: Sept 10, 5-7 pm. Meet the Artist: Sun., Sept. 25, 1-7

Photographs by Kathryn Mohrman present the tribal people of Angola and the seemingly desolate Mystery of the landscape. The Tribes in this southwestern part of the country live as their Ancestors have for hundreds of years.

www.foundrygallwery.com

Tory Cowles

Artists and Makers

11810 Parklawn Dr,

Rockville MD

Thu Sept. 21

Opening: Sat., Sept. 10, 11-3.

Artist Talk: Sat, Sept. 17, 1:00

“Reflections: Fire on the Water” is the newest work by sculptor/painter Tory Cowles. It is in an elegant setting with candles and water.

www.ToryCowles.com

Steve Wanna

Touchstone Gallery

901 New York Avenue NW,

to Sept. 25

Reception: Fri, Sept 9, 5 – 8

Steve Wanna looks for beauty in chaotic and seemingly random phenomena. Abstract, experimental, and multimedia, his work is inspired by science, nature, and philosophy. www.touchstonegallery.com

Capitol Hill Art League (CHAL)

Hill Center, DC

921 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Thu Jan. 8

This is the Capitol Hill Art League Juried Exhibition at the Hill Center with over 35 CHAL artists. Their work has been chosen by Hill Center Galleries Director Nicky Cymrot and artist Alan Braley. As usual, you will find a wide variety of mediums and viewpoints…and of course, excellence. The entire gallery is both online and in-person. Prizes have been awarded: 1st Prize, Rosa Vera; 2nd Prize, Mary Elizabeth Gosselink; 3rd Prize, Kimberly Bursic.

This exhibit was organized by the Capitol Hill Art League (CHAL), which is a program of the Capitol Hill Arts Workshop. CHAW was created years ago to promote all the arts: classes for children and adults, performance and art exhibitions. The Art League promotes juried and non-juried shows inside their own gallery space at 545 7th Street, SE, and other venues in the area including the Hill Center. The artwork is for sale in each show—an excellent way for artists to reach a broad art buying public. For more information: www.caphillartleague.org.

A Capitol Hill artist and writer, Jim can be reached at [email protected]