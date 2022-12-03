Artist of the Month: Yvette Abrahamson

The Newnan-Coweta Art Association has selected Yvette Abrahamson as its Featured Artist of the Month for December.

Abrahamson’s art will be featured in the entryway to Newnan City Hall, 25 LaGrange St., until the end of December. The public is welcome to come by any time Monday-Friday from 8 am to 5 pm and enjoy the art.

Abrahamson is the artist of Yvie Art Rocks Studio. She has been on a journey since 2015 to learn and understand fine visual arts.

“I’ve spent most of my life doing photography, and digital graphic design for some 30 years,” she said. “But more recently, my journey has led me to the study of fine art oil painting exclusively for the last five years.”

She studies and grows as an artist by painting the human face, with all its intricacies, and the beauty of lights, shadows and color.

Abrahamson’s painting known as “Bright Eyes” was voted as one of the top 10 Honorable Mentions in the 2022 NCAA Juried Art Show. This piece will be on display at City Hall, along with four other paintings. You may follow her at: https://linktr.ee/yvetteabrahamson.

Abrahamson is a member of the NCAA. NCAA’s general meetings are held the third Monday of each month from August through May at 7 pm at the Harriet Alexander Art House, 31 Hospital Road in Newnan. An art demonstration is presented each month. Visitors and new members are always welcome.