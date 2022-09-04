Artist, Musician, Folklorist and Educator Art Rosenbaum Has Died

Sad news has arrived that Art Rosenbaum (born 1938) died from cancer in the early morning of Sunday, Sept. 4. A painter, muralist and illustrator, Rosenbaum has had countless exhibitions, commissions, publications and other projects over the years. As an educator, Rosenbaum inspired a generation of emerging artists while teaching at the Lamar Dodd School of Art from 1976–2006, and became UGA’s first Wheatley Professor in Fine Arts.

Alongside his wife and fellow artist Margo Newmark Rosenbaum, he traversed the country for several decades to find and preserve blues, ballads, spirituals, fiddle tunes and other forms of American traditional music. As Art recorded the performances, Margo would often photograph these precious moments that might otherwise have been lost to history. A musician himself with a particular fondness for mountain and old-time banjo picking, he was an annual staple of the North Georgia Folk Festival and could often be found performing with the Around the Globe Sea Chanty Singers.

Details on a memorial service will be updated here when available.

Like what you just read? Support Flagpole by making a donation today. Every dollar you give helps fund our ongoing mission to provide Athens with quality, independent journalism.