Artist Marcia Blakeman at Greenstone Artworks Sept. 10 Reception – by Ark Valley Voice Staff

Westcliffe artist Marcia Blakeman is the featured artist at Greenstone Artworks in Westcliffe, Colorado during September, with a reception for the artist on September 10, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Blakeman is an accomplished artist in several media. She will demonstrate and discuss her techniques during the Second Saturday Arts & Eats art walks on Westcliffe’s west end, also on September 10, from 12:00 to 5:00 pm

Blakeman works in pastel, oil, acrylic, and watercolor, creating impressionistic scenes of landscapes and animals. She enjoys different characteristics of each medium and switches between them. Marcia tries to find beauty in the everyday. She likes to showcase things we have seen so many times and often overlooked. She hopes that her art captures that beauty for others to enjoy.

Recently Marcia has been exploring a new series she calls the Survivor Series. These artworks have been described as “magic” and “moody” and have a strength to them. They usually include stormy cloud formations with a structure that is worn with character. The paintings depict a life that has dealt with much but

is standing tall and surviving.

Greenstone Artworks is an art gallery, studio, and workshop located at 100 Main Street in Westcliffe, Colorado. It represents select southern Colorado artists in many different media and is the creative outlet for the fiber arts of Alpenglow Alpacas.

More at: GreenstoneArt.com. More about the artist can be found at: marciablakeman.com.

Featured image: “Receding Storm,” by Marcia Blakeman.