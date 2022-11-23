Artist Láolú Senbanjo in Conversation at NYU Africa House – Dec.5

Láolú Senbanjo otherwise known as “Láolú NYC,” is a Nigerian-raised, Brooklyn-based performance and visual artist, singer, songwriter, musician, human rights lawyer, and activist. Having started his career in law, Láolú has always sought out to help others reveal their truth. To do this, he navigates in the way that comes most naturally to him: through never-ending depths of his artwork. After practicing law for 3 years in Nigeria, he moved to New York City where he has devoted his time to being a full-time artist ever since.

NYU Africa House welcomes “Láolú NYC” for a public forum with Professor of Economics and Africa House director Yaw Nyarko on Monday, Dec. 5, from 6 pm – 7:30 pm The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 14A Washington Mews, first floor, New York, NY

Láolú is guided by the idea that all things; be it paper, walls, people, buildings, cars, you name it — are his canvas. By placing his artwork on just about anything and everything he can get his hands on, Láolú seeks to leave a part of his art and Yoruba heritage wherever he goes through one Canvas at a time. Láolú has had his Sacred Art of the Ori body ritual Featured on Beyoncé’s 2016 Grammy award winning “Lemonade.” He has given a TED Talk describing the origins of his art and his journey from lawyer to artist. Láolú has exhibited his work at art institutions like the Whitney Museum of America and the Grammy Museum to name a few. His work is also included in New York University’s art collection. Láolú is a member of the Arts, Culture, and Parks committee of the New York Mayor Eric Adams’ office.