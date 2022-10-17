Artist from Lake Charles explores gender, identity and the body in a male-dominated art world | Arts

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator.

Throughout her career, Lake Charles native Lynda Benglis has created challenging and inventive works of sculpture, painting, video and performance art, using a wide range of materials such as glass, ceramic, latex, aluminum, beeswax, polyurethane and mixed media.

Her often radical experiments have explored such themes as gender, identity and the body, and served as challenges to the male-dominated art world.

In her 1979 sculpture “Brindaban Pink,” on view at the New Orleans Museum of Art, Benglis shaped a piece of pierced aluminum into a fan-like form, evoking the spread tail of a peacock.

She used the holes in the aluminum to attach brightly colored elements made of plastic, feathers, glass and enamel, referencing traditional crafts created by women, as well as the bright patterns of a peacock’s plumage.

Benglis created this work shortly after her first artistic residency in Ahmedabad, India, an experience that changed her life; during the next four decades, she spent a portion of each year there.

The work’s title comes not only from the vibrant colors found in Indian culture, but also from the city of Brindaban (or Vrindavan), a city in Uttar Pradesh long associated with the Hindu god Krishna.

The famous 16th-century Hindu mystic and poet Mirabai, who despite persecution continued her fervent devotion to Krishna, is also closely associated with the city.

—Lisa Rotondo-McCord, Deputy director for curatorial affairs