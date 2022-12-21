Artist Ernest Doty’s Spark of Love t-shirt design is inspired by puppets and rainbows

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Artist Ernest Doty has been building his craft as an artist since the early 90s.

“I’m originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, where I was an active painter, Doty stated. “I moved to Oakland, California, about 18 years ago. And then two years ago, we moved here to Los Angeles.”

“Through that community – the street art community – that’s how I got connected with this project.”

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for our 30th annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

“The one that I’m most known for would be spray paint. I do large scale murals all over the world.”

“Lately, however, I’ve been getting into fabric – creating with fabric, learning how to build puppets, and installation-type pieces.”

Doty was eager to work with ABC7’s Spark of Love toy drive.

“I had heard of it before, just because I know a few people that have worked on the project and done designs in the past.”

“So when I was asked if I wanted to be a part of it this year, of course, I jumped on it. I enjoy doing Charity work, getting involved in positive causes, especially that are community oriented.”

Doty elaborated on his design. “I was born in the 80s, so I liked ‘Reading Rainbow’ and all these different shows. They always had rainbows.”

“And then it’s like a puppet which is my current fascination. I just wanted to include that a little bit of my current self into the image and I thought it would be fun for both the kids and adults. It’s happy!”

You can send children some holiday Joy by purchasing the exclusive Ernest Doty-designed t-shirt at abc7.com/shop.

ABC7 will Donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of Doty’s t-shirt to support Spark of Love.