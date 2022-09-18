Artist envisions Queen Elizabeth II, Philip Reunited in death in viral sketch

LONDON — As news traveled across the world that Queen Elizabeth II’s health was deteriorating, one British Illustrator picked up a packet of watercolor pencils and began to draw. Kerri Cunningham, an artist and mother-of-three from Lancashire in England, Sketched the Queen’s late husband Prince Philip sitting on a picnic blanket with his arm placed lovingly around his wife’s back. She penciled in a corgi alongside them and a bright blue sky above them. There were three words Underneath the image that would soon go viral with the news of the Queen’s death hours later: “Hello again Lilibet.”

When Buckingham Palace made the formal announcement that Britain’s Longest serving Monarch had died at the age of 96, Cunningham was putting one of her three children to bed. The image, which she uploaded to her Instagram account, began to travel far and wide. It resonated with tens of thousands of people, who soon started asking where they could buy a copy.

“I love that you are putting your kids to bed with no idea what is happening on your Instagram,” read a text message sent to Cunningham that evening.

Who succeeds Queen Elizabeth II? Here’s who is next in line to the throne.

The image — which has almost 400,000 likes on Instagram and was shared widely on Facebook and Twitter — was inspired by a photo she once saw of the queen, Philip and three of their children taking a holiday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Cunningham told The Washington Post.

The year was 1960, and together they lounged on a plaid blanket. A corgi, one of the Queen’s many beloved dogs, was also present.

Cunningham said she kept thinking of that photo as she sketched, adding that her goal was to put the royal couple — who were married for more than 70 years — “back together on their little blanket.”

Cunningham said she was surprised but also “really touched” at the reaction to her artwork, which she drew while wearing her “mom jeans” at her kitchen table.

The 34-year-old said that the Queen’s death made a lot of people around the world think about losing their own grandparents. Many people told her they were moved by the idea of ​​the royal couple reuniting.

As a child, the queen found it difficult to pronounce her name, often fumbling it — much to the amusement of family members, who began calling her “Lilibet,” according to British media. The moniker stayed with her throughout her life and also became one of her husband’s nicknames for her.

“Lilibet is the only ‘thing’ in the world which is absolutely real to me,” Philip wrote to the queen mother in a note shortly after he married her daughter Elizabeth in 1947.

Biden, world leaders pay final respects as London prepares for Funeral

Prince Harry, one of the Queen’s eight grandchildren, called his daughter “Lilibet Diana” a nod to her late paternal grandmother Princess Diana and to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

The story behind the name of Lilibet Diana, Meghan and Harry’s daughter

Cunningham is finally selling copies, and all proceeds, she says, will go to a leading children’s charity.

Cunningham said she has long used Instagram as a platform to share her art, although she usually sketches about parenthood. Her posts are often about overflowing laundry baskets and the Joys — and Trials — of being a mother.

She is a bit worried now that her tens of thousands of new followers may consider her account a royal one. “They might get a bit of a surprise,” she chuckled, admitting there were just as many Poems as there were inspirational sketches.