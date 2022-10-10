Artist donates ‘Better Call Saul’ art work to benefit Gravity Water

Millions of viewers tuned into “Better Call Saul” over the course of is run.

In the episodes, Albuquerque locations were showcased — but so was art from locals.

Miles Toland had his “Flippin’ Jimmy” art work hanging in the law office of Jimmy McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk.

The former Santa Fe Resident donated the piece for a giveaway to benefit the non-profit, Gravity Water, whose mission it is to turn rain into safe drinking water for schools in need around the world.

“I was commissioned to paint ‘Flippin’ Jimmy’ specifically for the second season of ‘Better Call Saul,'” Toland said in a statement. “The painting captures a figure in mid air whose human form has dissolved into a pattern of circles known as the ‘flower of life’ leaving behind Hollow shells of shoes and clothing. Having been raised in New Mexico it was really Meaningful to contribute to such an iconic show.”

Toland has traveled the world creating street art in places including Paris, Switzerland, Art Basel Miami, Mexico, and Canada. His painting “Flippin’ Jimmy” was readapted from his 2015 mural series “Geometric Abductions” in Pune, India.

“If someone had told me that my most well-known piece of artwork would be a commission and readaptation of my street art series in India I wouldn’t have believed them,” Toland said with a laugh. “When I learned more about the ‘Better Call Saul’ character, Jimmy McGill, I understood immediately why the art resonated — Jimmy gets his start staging slip and fall accidents to make quick money.”

Danny Wright, Gravity Water founder, said the nonprofit was honored when Toland contacted them about the donation to support their mission.

“We’re so excited to be able to work with the amazing community surrounding Miles Toland and ‘Better Call Saul,’ creating brighter futures for children around the world by bringing safe water to their schools.”

Wright says every $8 donation provides a child with access to safe water through Gravity Water. For the contest, $1 equals one entry. The deadline for donations is at 8 pm Nov. 11.

Details of the giveaway can be found at gravitywater.betterworld.org.