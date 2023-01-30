Artist discusses work that details laws involving race

ADRIAN — Laws dating as far back as 1640 — well before the United States of America was established — have either strengthened the institutionalism of racism in what is now the United States or have in some sense liberated Black people who have been oppressed.

That was the theme of a piece of artwork, “A Natural Language Search,” at the Inai art gallery at the Weber Retreat and Conference Center in Adrian. It was part of a special exhibit, “Unraveling Racism,“that recently ended.

Michelle Graznak, the Detroit-area artist who created “A Natural Language Search,” visited Inai on Jan. 15 during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend to speak about her artwork to Adrian Dominican Sisters and Associates and to members of the Lenawee County Chapter of the NAACP.

