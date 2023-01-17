Artist David Larkins to give Impressionism demonstration

When the Pandemic began, award-winning local artist David Larkins started a new series of work.

Known for his more refined Abstract Realism art, Larkins’ Pandemic pieces were inspired by the painterly and colorful Impressionism style.

“When COVID first hit us and Lockdown happened, I started painting small paintings of Van Gogh’s and Monet’s. I called it the ‘Sheltered in My Studio’ series. My plan was to put them on my ‘Larkins Artwork’ Facebook page and sell them inexpensively. It would give me something to do and brighten up my patrons’ walls in this scary, difficult time,” Larkins said. “I posted the paintings, usually around 18 at a time, and they would sell out in a few hours.”

Now, Larkins will share the Impressionism style with the public.

It’s Jan. 24, he’ll offer an artist demonstration and talk on Impressionism at the United Way building, 216 N. Monroe St. The program will run from 6:30 to about 8:30 pm It will be Hosted by the Monroe Art League. Admission is free. The public is welcome.

“We are so grateful to David for doing this. He is a very accomplished local artist. Those familiar with his artwork know it will be a pleasure to watch this demonstration,” Eve Weatherholt, president of the Monroe Art League, said.

For about two hours, Larkins will paint his version of Claude Monet’s famous “Water Lilies.”

“I love to demonstrate and try to do a full painting in about two hours or less, just like the plein art painters did in France during the ‘Impressionism’ year,” Larkins said.

That style of art aims to give a quick “impression” of a scene.

“Impressionism is all about capturing a fleeting moment in time, using light and color in a painterly fashion,” Larkins said. “Imagine if someone blindfolded you, took you to a beautiful garden, removed the Blindfold for just a second and replaced it back on you. What was your impression of that scene? The sunlight, the colors, the smells. That is Impressionism! From my experience of painting the ‘Sheltered in My Studio’ series, I was blown away with how much I learned from the Impressionism (style), the use of color and how it reacts with light was so inspiring and now used in my genre of work.”

Larkins also will briefly talk about the art style while he paints.

“I will talk a little about Impressionism and Monet, but also focus on painting, since the members are artists as well. I want them to be inspired and learn new techniques to make them better artists and not to be afraid of paint. I encourage thought and questions. I absolutely love to educate artists and art lovers about, not only my work, but intertwine it with art history as well,” Larkins said.

Larkins, who’s been painting for decades, isn’t new to live demonstrations. Every year he paints live for the Humane Society of Monroe County’s auction.

“They in turn auction it off for the (animals),” Larkins said. “During the Jazz Series in downtown Monroe, every other week, I would set up on the deck of 129 Lounge and do (live demonstrations) with the river flowing behind us. I really love painting them and talking to observers, explaining art as a visual language, relating it to jazz as an audio language,” Larkins said.

The artist has a couple of new projects in the works.

“I am currently working on a series on historic Monroe for the upcoming ‘Battlefield Exhibit’ in April. I love to exhibit in this show. Every year it is a different theme associated with our wonderful state of Michigan. I am currently painting a scene from the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post depicting the recently harvested corn drying inside the barn hanging from the trusses. It’s an Abstract Realism, which has always been my genre. I will be painting some more from the trading post and also from the ‘Monroe Piers,'” Larkins said.

He’ll also soon teach a six-week class through the Monroe Art League.

“It’s titled ‘Paint like Claude (Many),” Larkins said. “We’ll be painting three Monets. I will be focusing on how the Impressionists painted with their painterly use of color and light. I hope to instruct a series of these classes, the next one will be ‘Paint like Vincent.'”