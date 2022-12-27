Artist Dave Perillo Previews Gran Fiesta Tour Art for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Artist Dave Perillo has shown off a preview of a piece of art created for the upcoming EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

What’s Happening:

Perillo, who in the past has created stylized art featuring a variety of Disney attractions, extinct and current, has revealed one of his pieces for this year’s Festival of the Arts.

His first piece, “¿Dónde está Donald?” is based off the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros attraction located in the Mexico Pavilion in World Showcase.

Perillo will be appearing at EPCOT ‘s Odyssey Pavilion, which will be the home to the WonderGround Gallery this year, has multiple dates during the Festival. Those dates and times are: Friday 1/13 – 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Saturday 1/14 – 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Sunday 1/15 – 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Monday 1/16 – 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Tuesday 1/17 – 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Thursday 2/16 – 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Friday 2/17 – 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Saturday 2/18 – 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Sunday 2/19 – 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Monday 2/20 – 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

‘s Odyssey Pavilion, which will be the home to the WonderGround Gallery this year, has multiple dates during the Festival. Those dates and times are:

Perillo has previously created pieces based on attractions including Muppet Vision 3D, Kitchen Kabaret, Horizons, and more. You can browse through much of his art on his Instagram page .

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Returns on January 13th and runs through February 20th, 2023. For more information on what to expect during this year’s festival, click here .