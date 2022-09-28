Artist Collective continues to grow

Allison Williamson was a bit of a pioneer in the art field. Her invention, Artist Collective, was at the forefront of online art sales. An art history degree from Sewanee and five years experience working in an art gallery led her to take a chance on bringing art sales entirely online in 2010.

“A lot of people were comfortable buying online, but it was definitely somewhat limiting,” Williamson said. “There were people who wanted to see things, and if they were local we could certainly accommodate that. The longer we were in business or people bought from us, there was a trust that we built. We had great quality. We worked with great artists. We provided a great resource for local art.”

Artist Collective started with the goal of giving artists the opportunity to sell artwork outside of a gallery. Because of its grassroots beginnings, the company relied on word of mouth, and leaned heavily on the growth of social media to spread information about offerings. But in 2017, Artist Collective Evolved by opening its first physical location in Charleston, and has kept expanding over the past five years. The new location in The Charleston Place, which officially opened Sept. 8, represents just how far the company has come.

Williamson opened the first physical location in Mount Pleasant in 2017. But as the business grew, things changed. “I really never planned to have brick and mortars,” she said, “but it just got to the point where the amount of business we were doing, I needed a space. Not only to meet clients but to house the art, to have a place for shipping.” Much of the work in the early days of Artist Collective was done from Williamson’s Mount Pleasant home.

The Charleston Place and Mount Pleasant locations collect artwork from all five of Artist Collective’s branches

“Now it’s pretty common and it’s a robust market, but at the time the gallery model hadn’t been flipped,” said Anne Pope, a marketing and business consultant who has worked with Williamson since the early days of the collective. “And now certainly, post Covid, even more so, people are doing online sales. But at the time when Alli started, she was an early adapter and pioneer for a business that sold art online.”

