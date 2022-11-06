Artist Cammie Scully to bring ‘Embellishments’ to Saturday’s Holiday Arts Festival

WATERLOO — Cammie Scully’s studio in a converted garage is filled floor to ceiling with art and interesting objects the retired art center director and curator has collected through the years.

There are glittering Haitian flags, colorful Mexican folk art, landscape paintings, mixed media and other artworks too numerous to name. There’s also just enough space to squeeze in a work table where Scully sits, sometimes for hours when she gets lost in a project creating upscale, recycled jewelry, imaginative mobiles and other art pieces.

“I’ve been recycling and repurposing all kinds of things into art for 30-plus years, long before it ever became popular. I’ve always been thrifty, and I’ve always thought about how I could change something and make it into something else, or find some other way to use it,” said Scully.

Scully will bring Embellishments — the name she’s given her vintage, upscale art — to Saturday’s Holiday Arts Festival. The 54th annual festival is from 9 am to 5 pm at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, Sponsored by Lincoln Savings Bank. Admission is free.

Scully is among more than 40 artists from throughout Iowa and the Midwest participating in the juried event. Original art will be displayed and sold, including ceramics, glass, jewelry, wood, paintings, photography, mixed media and fiber.

“This is our 54th, so we’ve been around for a minute,” said Chawne Paige, WCA curator and festival organizer. “Our artists are excited and looking forward to sharing their work at this year’s Holiday Arts Festival. The public supports the festival. People have the opportunity to view wonderful art and purchase something lasting as gifts or for themselves.”

Hand-crafted edible gifts are new this year, such as locally-produced candies, pies from Try Pie, Kravve gourmet popcorn, blended teas from Laughing Tree, jams and jellies and more.

With each purchase, shoppers can enter a drawing for a chance to win prizes like $1,000 in gift certificates from Roth Jewelers and other local businesses. Shoppers can purchase soups, salads and desserts at the Friends Café of the Art Center. Beverage offerings will include soft drinks, beer, wine and mimosas, as well as specialty coffee Beverages from Muddy Pirate Coffee Traders.

This is Scully’s debut as an exhibiting artist in the show and sale, but not her first involvement at the Holiday Arts Festival. Scully Retired in 2012 as WCA director after 31 years at the center, including several years as Assistant director and curator.

Participating in the festival as an artist is “like coming full circle.”

“My strength is design. I love to find things at garage sales, flea markets and Consignment and Thrift shops, take them Apart and put them together to create a new piece, like earrings from buttons or necklaces from old watches, or turning vintage salt-and-pepper Shakers into mobiles,” she said, adding that any trip she takes is a chance to scout out new hunting grounds.

Several storage containers are stacked in a corner of the studio, brimming with Shakers ranging from woodland, Jungle and Farmyard critters, vegetables and fruits, plants like cactuses, kitschy characters, novelties and classic Dutch milkmaids in wooden shoes.

Finished mobiles dangle from an old metal chandelier, including several Santa Clauses and holiday mobiles. Other containers hold Loose beads in every size, shape and color, bits and pieces of deconstructed costume jewelry, including brooches, keys, buttons and more. Her necklaces have a definite Steampunk vibe, while the picture frames she adorns are artistic assemblages.

“My studio looks like a hodge-podge, but the things I put together have to make some sense,” Scully explained. She gathers items for specific pieces into recycled pudding and yogurt containers. “Gathering them up like this helps me visualize what I want.”

Other artists will include:

Ceramics: Adama Sow, Rebecca Evanovich, Elizabeth and Richard Robertson, James and Santha Kerns, Kirk Niehouse, Bob and Connie Andersen, and Alisa L. Engelhardt Smith

Ceramics and drawing: Sarah Day

Jewelry: Vahan G. Bedeian, Erica Gooding, Mya Hayes, Shauna Zeck, Caroline Francis, Barbara Vaske

Fiber: Jan Friedman, Erika Lindgren, Ellen Sakornbut, Monica Paulsen

Mixed Media: Chaveevah Ferguson, Lori Dale, Calvin Jayde, Tammy Laughlin, Mickey & Dan Johnson, Dori Patrick, Susan Harden, Mary Meier, Susan Kennicott, Mika Sorak-Weirbach

Painting: Joseph Murray, Mike Mittermeier

Painting and jewelry: Anna Gilbert

wood: Bill and Wahneta Haywood, Aryn and Courtney Kern, Lyndal Anthony and Joan Overhouse