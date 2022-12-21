Artist Bustion, known for chronicling the Black experience, dies at 80

A Gadsden native who achieved fame as a multimedia artist died earlier this year, according to family members.

Nathaniel “Sonny” Bustion Jr., 80, died Oct. 15 in Glendale, California.

His work — ceramics, engraving, lithography, painting and sculpture — Exploring his African American roots has been exhibited across the world.

Venues have included the Studio Museum in Harlem; Howard University and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington; the second African Festival in Lagos, Nigeria; the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland; Thailand University in Bangkok; the Antwerp Academy of Art in Belgium; the African American Museum in Philadelphia; the Thomas Hall Art Gallery in Dallas; and, in his adopted state of California, the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the California African American Museum and the FDG Art Gallery in Los Angeles, the State Capitol in Sacramento and the Altadena Library.

