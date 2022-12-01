Artist Bethany Collins book and print signing, December 6 – News

Collins works in a variety of media including drawing, painting, prints, sculptures, and artist’s books where she incorporates fractured or illegible phrases, either punishingly erased or arduously rendered. She has explored personal, bureaucratic, and lyrical language. As Holland Cotter recently wrote in The New York Times, “Language itself, viewed as intrinsically racialized, is Bethany Collins’ primary material.” The artist elaborates, “I adore language because of its potential capacity, but if language is biased and not representative of us, it’s bound to fail.”

Collins was a visiting artist in residence at Illinois State in 2020. The artist’s work was Featured in a Solo exhibition at University Galleries of Illinois State University titled Bethany Collins: A Pattern or Practice.

Bethany Collins’ visit is sponsored in part by Normal Editions and University Galleries.