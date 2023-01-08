Artist banned from art subreddit because their work looked AI-generated

AI art continues to be contentious. It’s been banned from Getty Images, used to win an art competition, and following a widespread Protest anyone who posts to portfolio site ArtStation can opt out of having their art used as source material by algorithmic art generators.

Now an actual human artist has been caught in the crossfire. Minh Anh Nguyen Hoang, who creates art under the name Ben Moran, was banned from the subreddit r/Art after a moderator accused them of posting AI-generated art.

