Artist award winners named

ZANESVILLE − Diana Wilson and Matthew Fox have been named the winners of the 2022 Ronna Bucci and Dr. Charles Dietz Artist Award.

The Awards were presented by Ron and Mary Ann Bucci, parents of the late Ronna Bucci, during the recent First Friday Art Walk. Wilson was honored at the ZAAP Gallery and Fox was honored at his studio in the Y-Bridge Cultural Arts Center.

Wilson of Nashport is a member of the Artist Colony of Zanesville and has volunteered for the Zanesville Museum of Art and the Y-Bridge Arts Festival. Her artistic mediums include painting with watercolor and acrylic, drawing and sketching using colored pencils, digital painting and digital photography.

“Art is therapy for me,” said Wilson. “It helps me understand my emotions and myself more. There is a bit of me in every piece I make.”

Mary Ann Bucci and Ron Bucci present Matthew Fox with the 2022 Ronna Bucci and Dr. Charles Dietz Award at Fox's art glass studio.

Fox of Zanesville is a member of ZAAP and the Artist Colony of Zanesville. Fox works with glass and stained glass to make his art pieces. Fox and his art studio, Matt’s Art Glass, was a tenant at the Zanesville Masonic Temple and lost all of his work the night of the January 6 fire.

“This tragic event led me to start creating new art a day after the fire and boosted me to become an even better contributing artist in the Zanesville community,” Fox said.

