Artist Angle: Madison Mary Day

Madison Mary Day

Medium/Art Form: Visual

When and how did you start making art?

I started making art when I was in 7th grade once I had gotten into an art class aside from elementary classes. I started out diving into drawing and painting which are now my focus.

What inspires your work?

My work is usually inspired by the people I’m close to and how I may be feeling. A lot of the time it is an expression of myself or others.

How would you describe Green Bay/NE Wisconsin’s arts community?

I would describe the Green Bay Wisconsin arts community as very new. It’s unlike the traditional art you might expect.

What is the best advice you have for other artists?

My advice for other artists is to branch out and try other art styles, because focusing only on what you’re used to could stop the learning that comes with a new craft.

Where can people find your work?

My art work is mostly through my school and what I do at home, but I will continue to find other art events to put my work into and share them with the community.

