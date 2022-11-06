Artist Angle — Corey Dorrance

Name

Corey Dorrance

Business Name

BrownEyedAmusings

Medium/Art Form

Visual

When and how did you start making art?

I’ve made art my entire life.

But as an art major at UW-Madison it became a central focus and driving passion — to always be creating.

What inspires your work?

Color inspires me; other artists inspire me; nature and people inspire me.

How would you describe Green Bay/NE Wisconsin’s arts community?

Green Bay’s art community is alive and vibrant, but financial support is always needed.

I grew up in Green Bay but lived the last 35 years in Northern Wisconsin.

We moved back here two years ago to be closer to our grandkids.

By comparison to Northern Wisconsin, Green Bay has many more opportunities for artists.

What is the best advice you have for other artists?

Create every day.

Don’t be intimidated by other artists’ work and success — let other artists help you in your resolve, and keep creating in your fashion and with your passions!

Where can people find your work?

I’ve had pieces in stores at The Art Connective, and since COVID finally retreated somewhat, I’ve been able to display at various art festivals this year.

But to immediately see my work you’ll find me on social media @ BrownEyedAmusings and at my website, browneyedamusings.com.