Artist Angle: Bonnie Bohn – The Press

When and how did you start making art?

Art has always been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. As a child I would spend hours sketching pictures for my made-up stories. I have a need to create — it’s my escapism and meditation time.

How would you describe Green Bay/NE Wisconsin’s arts community?

After being away from this area for twenty years, I am pleasantly surprised by the growth of the art community in this area.

What is the best advice you have for other artists?

Know when to STOP!