Artist Angle: Bonnie Bohn – The Press
Bonnie Bohn
Medium/Art Form: Visual
When and how did you start making art?
Art has always been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. As a child I would spend hours sketching pictures for my made-up stories. I have a need to create — it’s my escapism and meditation time.
How would you describe Green Bay/NE Wisconsin’s arts community?
After being away from this area for twenty years, I am pleasantly surprised by the growth of the art community in this area.
What is the best advice you have for other artists?
Know when to STOP!
Where can people find your work?
You can find my work at The Art Garage in Green Bay, and my original collaged greeting cards in their gift shop. My work is also shown at The Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers, Florida.
Artist Angle is presented in partnership with The Art Garage, a Green Bay nonprofit arts organization whose mission is to encourage an appreciation for and participation in the visual, performing and literary arts. Learn more about The Art Garage at theartgarage.org.