ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival reveals its poster and artist for 2023

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Leon Ruiz’s paintings carry generations of talent and practice in each brush stroke and color choice.

The Mexico City-born painter comes from a long line of artists and art history experts who inspired him to lean into his talent for capturing the feeling of a place on a canvas. And Ruiz has captured the Essence of South Florida living for this year’s ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival poster.

ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival reveals its poster and artist for 2023

The poster, which was unveiled at Palm Beach Gardens’ City Hall on Jan. 26, is a light and airy landscape peppered with colorful palm trees and sailboats. Ruiz says that the rainbow-topped palm trees are there to show the colorful and playful energy created by the people that make Palm Beach County what it is.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button