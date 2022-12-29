Artificial Intelligence app generates controversy in art community – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Online applications such as Lensa, Mid Journey and Stable Diffusion scan data bases online for images used in the artificial intelligence creations.

Users can then download those images to their phone or tablet. Often times the artists who create the reference images aren’t getting the credit.

“That imagery can come from royalty free, copyright free imagery that is up there for common use but it can also come from artists whose imagery found their way on there without those artists’ permission,” said local artist Matt Panfil.

Most of the apps charge you a monthly or yearly fee to use the service, but the artists whose work was used in creating the AI’s algorithm don’t see a penny of that.

“I don’t think AI art as of now is fair for artists, but I don’t know if that’s relevant because its a runaway train, it’s like the horse is out of the stable at this point,” Panfil said.

Panfil adds that like most technologies, AI will eventually replace the types of jobs that artisans do by hand like set, character and logo design. Artificial Intelligence makes the work cheaper and faster. That’s why he believes artists should embrace AI.

“I also have very complex views about the ramifications of this emerging technology, and the implications of it for every kind of artist out there,” Panfil said.

Panfil said not all AI generators use copyrighted work, and not everything generated by the technology is an exact copy of the original work.