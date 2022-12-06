Arthur Smith says the football staff has “intense meetings” ahead regarding personnel

Smith never said Ridder’s name directly during his Monday press conference, opting instead to make sure to qualify every answer about a potential change at quarterback as something the Falcons are considering “at every position.” Make no mistake about it, though: Just because Smith didn’t say his name doesn’t mean he wasn’t the subject of Smith’s Monday press conference.

Talking about the progress of rookies, Smith said the Falcons staff feels good about the development of first-year players on their roster, the ones who have seen action and the ones who haven’t.

“We feel pretty confident in the guys we’ve been bringing along and what we’ve done practice-wise and their development program,” Smith said. “If we have to play them, we feel (they are) more ready now than they may have been in August.”

The Falcons drafted eight players in the 2022 NFL Draft. We’ve seen almost all of them throughout this season.

Drake London, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, DeAngelo Malone and Tyler Allgeier have all played significant roles in their rookie year. The three we haven’t seen are Ridder, Justin Shaffer and John FitzPatrick. Shaffer and FitzPatrick are on injured reserve. Ridder is the only rookie on the active roster for the Falcons who has not taken a live snap during a game day this year.