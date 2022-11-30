Artfest Green Bay, new 3-day arts celebration, coming downtown in 2023

GREEN BAY – A new art and culture celebration will call downtown home in 2023.

Artfest Green Bay will bring exhibiting artists, music, food and demonstrations to the streets July 28-30, Downtown Green Bay Inc. announced Wednesday.

“Art is an important part of a vibrant downtown,” Jeff Mirkes, executive director of Downtown Green Bay Inc., said in a news release. “Artfest Green Bay will allow our organization to continue to beautify and grow our thriving downtown, and the business community will embrace the opportunity to host this event.”

The announcement comes in the same year that Mosaic Arts Inc. moved Artsteet from downtown Green Bay to the 84-acre Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubeno. The nonprofit arts advocacy organization behind the event cited the need for more space to expand beyond the “limited footprint” downtown Streets could offer.

