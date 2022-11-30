Artfest Green Bay, new 3-day arts celebration, coming downtown in 2023

GREEN BAY – A new art and culture celebration will call downtown home in 2023.

Artfest Green Bay will bring exhibiting artists, music, food and demonstrations to the streets July 28-30, Downtown Green Bay Inc. announced Wednesday.

“Art is an important part of a vibrant downtown,” Jeff Mirkes, executive director of Downtown Green Bay Inc., said in a news release. “Artfest Green Bay will allow our organization to continue to beautify and grow our thriving downtown, and the business community will embrace the opportunity to host this event.”

The announcement comes in the same year that Mosaic Arts Inc. moved Artsteet from downtown Green Bay to the 84-acre Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubeno. The nonprofit arts advocacy organization behind the event cited the need for more space to expand beyond the “limited footprint” downtown Streets could offer.

The free three-day juried art fair founded in 1982 had been a downtown tradition for 40 years in the area of ​​Cherry, Washington and Adams streets, and the decision to relocate was met with strong and mixed reaction from both patrons and participating artists.

“We heard the community very loud, and we’re taking a lot of what we heard and a lot of the things the people loved and enjoyed about that event and we’re trying to bring it into this with our own feel,” said Jeff Tilkens, events manager for Downtown Green Bay Inc.

Artfest Green Bay is not associated with Artstreet. Its goal is to create a new festival that stands on its own, Tilkens said.

“We feel strongly that art belongs downtown,” they said. “We’re hoping that Artfest nurtures the continued growth of art in our downtown.”

Artfest will be a free event. Proceeds will support projects in the Downtown and Olde Main Street districts, including murals, art installations and streetscape improvements.

The specifics of the location are still being finalized, but Tilkens said it will be in “the heart of downtown” with an eye toward an area that includes City Hall, Jefferson Street and stretches toward Washington Street.

Downtown Green Bay Inc. plans to partner with Northeast Wisconsin arts and community organizations on the event. It’s in the process of putting together an Advisory committee of volunteers from the arts scene to Garner fresh ideas that will make Artfest Green Bay stand out as a unique offering on the area’s busy summer events calendar, Tilkens said.

“We’re hoping to really think outside the box on this one,” he said.

Artfest Green Bay is currently accepting artist applications at downtowngreenbay.com.

“We’re going all in,” Tilkens said. “We would like to bring in a mix of local, regional, Midwest and national artists.”

Artstreet, which had 87 participating artists this year, will return to Ashwaubomay Park in 2023 on the fair’s traditional last weekend of August, according to the Mosaic Arts website. Dates are Aug. 25-27. Applications for artists are being accepted at entrythingy.com.

Kendra Meinert is an entertainment and feature writer at the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at 920-431-8347 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @KendraMeinert.