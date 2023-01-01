Arteta reveals why Arsenal’s win at Brighton left him so excited

Mikel Arteta praised his players’ reaction to their 4-2 win at Brighton on Saturday as they moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Saka, Odegaard, Nketiah and Martinelli all on target

Now have 22 points from nine away games

Seven-point advantage over Man City

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal boss saw his side take full advantage of Manchester City’s slip up against Everton, although they had to endure a somewhat nervy ending after letting Brighton back into the game after enjoying 3-0 and 4-1 leads in the second half.

But the success, a 14th in 16 league games this season, sees the Gunners end 2022 seven points clear of second placed Manchester City with the chance of opening up a 10-point advantage when they host Newcastle on Tuesday night.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after his side’s success at the Amex Stadium, Arteta revealed that it was his players’ reaction to the win – rather than the performance itself – which pleased him the most.

“My excitement comes from going into the dressing room when the players are talking about what they should have done better today,” he said. “That means that they know that we can still play better and be better. And against Newcastle we have to be better.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta also paid tribute to Martin Odegaard after the win, with the in-form Arsenal Captain playing a starring role once again – scoring one and setting up another.

The Gunners boss said: “He’s doing what we want him to do, which is decide football matches, work really had and deliver to the team what it needs in each moment of every game. The four front players scored again. Eddie, Bukayo and Martinelli. In crucial Moments as well. That’s what we want that those players decide football matches when the team needs it and they’re doing it.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners host Newcastle on Tuesday night with the chance to move 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League.