ARTeriors transforms former AC shoe store into stunning art exhibit | Arts and Entertainment News

Danielle Davies



Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City is home to lots of fun-to-stop-at Venues — stores like Banana Republic Factory, Coach and J. Crew Factory, as well as eateries like Wingcraft and Applebee’s. And while it’s a great place to get your shop on, the newest addition to Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City isn’t a store at all — it’s a pop-up art installation.

ARTeriors, a project of the Atlantic City Arts Foundation (ACAF), is all about Transformation and transition, Converting existing properties — in this case, a vacant Payless shoe store — into Immersive pop-up art installations that can be enjoyed and experienced for a (very) limited time.

“The nature of the project is always to be a temporary pop-up. And it’s really meant to kind of highlight areas in the city that are ripe for transformation, kind of play on how Atlantic City itself is always transforming, always evolving and ripe for transformation,” says Kate O’Malley, Interim Executive Director of Atlantic City Arts Foundation. “So ARTeriors, to me, represents a moment in time where these once vacant and disused spaces are completely alive with unbridled creativity.”

Unbridled creativity indeed. From a distance, the empty Payless Shoe Store looks…like an empty Payless Shoe Store. Sans the windows, through which you can get a glimpse of color and lighting, the exterior structure is unchanged. Inside, however, it’s another story, where every available ounce of space is a colorful and vibrant feast for the eyes. A feast made of Everyday objects often intended for other uses—even black window paint.