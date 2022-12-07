Artbound’s ‘Con Safos’ Wins Two National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards | TV Talk

KCET and PBS SoCal brought home two wins at the 15th Annual National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards (NAEJ) presented by the Los Angeles Press Club. Winners were announced in all categories presented during a regional ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 4.

KCET Original arts and culture series “Artbound” received both wins for “Diversity in Music/Arts” and “Documentary or Special Program, Feature” which highlighted the “Con Safos” Episode on the life of Chicano rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Rubén Funkahuatl Guevara. The program’s win in the “Documentary or Special Program, Feature” category topped some competition from national outlets that included ABC News and MSNBC Films.

See below to watch the winning episode.

Artbound: Con Safos

A tribute to Rubén Funkahuatl Guevara. Con Safo (Preview)

A pioneer of Chicano rock ‘n’ roll, Rubén Funkahuatl Guevara recounts his life in music, performance art and activism — from his time as lead singer of the doo-wop band The Apollo Brothers, his collaborations with Frank Zappa and Cheech Marin, and his crossover into the Chicano performance art world of the 1960s and 1970s — all of which shaped Mexican American culture.