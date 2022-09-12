Artalicious is a fun regional arts event in downtown Adrian

This weekend marks the 15th anniversary of the Artalicious Fine Arts Fair in Adrian, Michigan.

Longtime Artalicious Organizer Don Taylor says it’s an ideal event for anyone in the Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Ann Arbor and Manchester communities interested in seeing some beautiful art, tasting delicious food and hearing great entertainment.

“It really is a family affair,” Taylor said. “There’s something for everyone.”

Artalicious is described as “the perfect mix of fine art, food, and entertainment. Featuring more than 70 talented local and regional artists, you are sure to find something that speaks to you. Many of our artists provide demonstrations of their craft. As you shop, your experience is complemented by ongoing live musical performances.”

Many of the artists demonstrate their talents throughout the weekend, and they all have pieces for sale, including jewelry, paintings, photography, pottery, glass, sculptures and more.

“Bring a friend, make a day of it, and take advantage of the special food events and vendors on site,” the Artalicious webpage says.

It’s located in the heart of historic downtown Adrian in a walkable area with plenty of free parking.

Taylor said Artalicious is a great way to spend the weekend relaxing and taking in all of the art and culture that the southeast Michigan region offers.

This free event takes place from 11 am on Saturday, Sept. 17 to 5 pm Sunday, Sept. 18. For more information go to: https://artalicious.org/