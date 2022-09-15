Artalicious Fine Arts Fair Returns to downtown Adrian for 2022

ADRIAN — Beautiful art. Delicious food. Great entertainment.

Those are some of the main highlights coming up this weekend when the Artalicious Fine Arts Fair returns to the streets of downtown Adrian for its 15th anniversary.

The two-day juried fine arts fair can be experienced from 11 am to 7 pm Saturday, Sept. 17, and from 11 am to 5 pm Sunday, Sept. 18.

“You don’t want to miss out on this outstanding event,” Don Taylor, chairman of the Artalicious planning committee, said in an announcement. “We’ve been working hard to make Artalicious the premier small-town fine arts fair in the region.”

Artalicious features both established professionals and new artists, all of whom will be showcasing a variety of artwork and mediums. Organizers have also added Talented art students to the lineup of exhibitors to showcase those up-and-coming artists.

Artalicious is presented with support and partnerships from Visit Lenawee, the city of Adrian, Art Work and the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.

David Garcia of Adrian, dressed in a suit of armor, dances while Lucas Vanzandt of Tipton performs and Katlin Wilkinson of Jackson watches Sept. 18, 2021, during the Artalicious Fine Arts Fair in downtown Adrian.

More than 50 local and regional artists are expected to be present over the course of the two days in downtown Adrian. Many of the artists will have their artwork for sale and others will provide live demonstrations of their craft to the public.

Serving as a backdrop to the fine arts fair, live musical performances will be staged throughout the downtown streets both days. Saturday’s lineup of music continues until 10 pm

A variety of food vendors will be on site, as well.

Taylor said he is pleased with the lineup for this weekend’s fine arts fair and is looking forward to welcoming the community back to downtown Adrian.

