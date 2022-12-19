Artadia Increases Artist’s Grants in Response to Inflation

The Brooklyn-based grantmaking nonprofit Artadia will increase its unrestricted award from $10,000 to $15,000 in 2023, a response to inflation and uncertainty surrounding the economy. And in an unconventional move, the organization will retroactively pay this year’s grant recipients to match the current prize.

Artadia, which has given $6 million in artist Grants since its founding in 1999, issues its Awards to three artists in each of seven American cities: New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Boston , which was added this year.

The recipients are selected by a panel of 30 paid judges. Alongside increasing the recipients’ awards, Arcadia will also increase the judges’ compensation.

“It’s so important to support artists who are a vital part of our communities,” Artadia Executive Director Carolyn Ramo said in a statement. “The Pandemic has shown us that artists are a resilient, life-giving force in the face of the uncertainty we’ve all been experiencing.”

Shantel Miller, “In Hidden Places” (2019)

Among the 2022 winners, announced throughout the year, Shantel Miller received one of the three Boston grants. The Jamaican-Canadian artist paints intimate scenes of groups or single subjects in vibrant color and vivid detail. In her work “In Hidden Places” (2019), Miller depicts a young boy braiding the hair of a girl sitting in front of him, a characteristically bright and color-blocked background bringing the details of the two figures into focus.

Miller Robinson won one of Artadia’s 2022 Grants in Los Angeles. Their multi-media practice reflects on their Karuk and Yurok identity and presents intricate scenes that appear to reference broader stories, although Robinson leaves those narratives up to the viewer’s imagination. And in Chicago, Iranian-born artist Azadeh Gholizadeh earned the Artadia grant this year for her body of sculpture and Tapestry work. Gholizadeh’s art mirrors the traditions of Iranian weaving, but she infuses them with abstraction and contrasting patterns, creating meditative, color-blocked works that evoke ideas of cultural memory.

Artadia Awards its Grants to mid-career artists, many of whom go on to impressively successful careers. Past recipients include Trenton Doyle Hancock, Nick Cave, and Caroline Kent. Applications for Artadia’s 2023 Grants are open January 1 through February 1.