“Art With Me” Returns to Miami for Pre-Basel Celebration of Arts and Culture, November 26-27

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Helmed from Tulum, Art With Me makes its return to Miami’s Historic Virginia Key Beach Park is Saturday, November 26–27 with a pre-Basel Celebration featuring jaw-dropping art installations and Immersive experiences surrounding art, music, and culture.

Founded in 2018 by David GrazianoArt With Me is Tulum’s first premier large-scale arts and cultural festival providing a mainstream platform for international artists and bringing together local businesses through curated programming of art, workshops, and panels.

Spanning music, art, food, and culture, Art With Me will include performances by SG Lewis, Moderat, Bedouin, Big Wild, Elderbrook, Parra for Cuva, Henry Green, Gone Gone Beyond, Magdalena Bay, Lee Burridge Presents All Day I Dream, Audiofly, DJ Seinfeld, QRTR, Jaime XX, Cole Knight, Facundo Mohr, Paralev and Matt Caines.

Featured artworks will include new Inspirations from renowned artists: Daniel Popper, Michael Benistyand Laura Kimpton. The art preview will also include works from Tigre Mashaal-Lively, Shrine, Ian Tuma x Lost Creations, Jason Gronlund, Charlie Blackcat Smith/Sparseland LLC, Patibulario Art x Emanuel Arturo Zarate Ortiz, ZULU, Tyson Ayers, Elephantman x Domonic Snow, Tate Leigh, Florentine Farms/Stephen Rhoades, Marina Zumi, Chris Carnabuci, Carlito, Marie Poliakand Martin Russocki.

Art With Me will feature Immersive activations with top-tier artists across six core pillars: Art With Me, Dance With Me, Eat With Me, Breathe With Me, Play With Me, and Care With Me.

Art With Me unites global artists presenting installations, workshops, panel discussions, and environmental design experiences, and provides a unique space for guests to enjoy one-on-one interactions with featured creators.

Dance With Me harnesses and celebrates the power of different cultures, embracing the beauty of the world while creating memorable moments. Highlighting international and local artists, musical sets will be supported with state-of-the-art production equipment by Pioneer DJ.

Eat With Me reinforces a sense of community within the global Art With Me family. Guests will enjoy premium culinary experiences with a selection of organic fare including juice bars, food truck vendors, and local concessions.

Breathe With Me will boast a full line-up of wellness programs from drum circles to plant-based medicine Healing where attendees will experience a new meaning of self-care. Ka! Empathogenics will offer samples of its first-ever Formulations of empathogenic botanicals that calibrate the brain, as well as have products available for purchase. online platform, Malokawill give guests a look inside the Mindful Metaverse where practice meets play with a special tent activation.

Play With Me will present a specially-curated event line-up for kids and families. Youth programming will feature a curriculum that provides children the opportunity to Engage with art in a Meaningful and Immersive way – a critical step towards preserving the artist in each of us.

Care With Me features non-profit partners who bring awareness and positive change through cultivating inspirational art and educational experiences for local communities and the environment.

This year’s festival will include a dedicated bar from Anheuser Busch brand Affiliates Veza Sur, Stella Artois and NUTRL. Attendees are welcome to enjoy a craft brew atop the Veza Sur bus which will be located adjacent to the main stage. Samplings of Rey Azul Tequila & War featuring premium Blanco tequila with sparkling water and fruit flavors will bring guests an unparalleled refreshment.

Art With Me is proud to recognize additional event collaborators across tech, Hospitality and transportation, including: Valence, Mr. C Hotels Coconut Groveand Brightline.

