“Art with Heart” raises nearly 40k for Southport New Hope Clinic

Southport, NC (WWAY) – It was an afternoon of art, music, and dancing in Southport over the weekend, held to support a free clinic.

New Hope Clinic partnered with Brunswick Arts Council to bring some of the best local artwork together, which was sold to the highest bidder to raise money for the health center.

“Art with Heart” was held at the Southport Community Center on Sunday, and featured a live and silent auction, food, and dancing, as well as live music from Blues Deville.

New Hope Clinic provides free healthcare to uninsured, low-income Brunswick County residents.

Their mission is to “make their community healthier”.

According to New Hope Clinic Director Sheila Roberts, there is still kindness in the world, the reason the healthcare facility continues to keep its doors open.

“We had some tremendous sponsorship from local businesses and organizations, as well as individuals,” she said. “We get to see a lot of the difficult situations, as, see a lot of people struggling, and to know that there are a lot of good people in the community that want to help each other kind of gives you faith.

“So it’s lovely to kind of work together for the better of our neighbors.”

All auction items were donated and helped raise nearly $40,000, according to the organizers.

Those funds will help support New Hope Health programs and go towards the upgrade of dental and vision equipment.

