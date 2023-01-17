Art Week project proposals sought | News, Sports, Jobs

MARQUETTE — The city of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture is accepting proposals for projects to take place during this year’s city Art Week, scheduled for June 19-24.

Art Week is an annual event held during the last full week of June. Local artists, organizations and businesses are invited to come together, collaborate and present a series of free arts and cultural events, concerts, workshops, performances, exhibits, demonstrations and more for the Marquette community.

Proposed Art Week projects should connect to and play off this year’s theme of “Mold,” inspired by the city’s Community Master Plan update. The plan will provide a long-term vision for Marquette’s growth, city staff said in a news release.

Art Week particularly seeks projects that will explore the community’s ideas of what “Mold” means and how arts and culture can help envision the future.

Artists and organizations interested in proposing a project must complete and submit a proposal form by Feb. 24. Funding opportunities are also available for Qualifying projects through a grant received from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.

Information, guidelines and a link to the proposal form are available through the Marquette Compass Art Week homepage at www.mqtcompass.com/artweek.

The Office of Arts and Culture will host two Art Week planning and brainstorming sessions from 2 to 4 pm and 5:30 to 7 pm Jan. 25 for anyone interested in sharing ideas, seeking sources and collaboration, or learning more about Art Week and the Community Master Plan update. The office is located in the lower level of the Peter White Public Library, 217 N. Front St.

For more details, email [email protected] or call 906-228-0472.