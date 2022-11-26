Art washes away ‘the dust of Everyday life’ from our Souls – Twin Cities

Sainted

My husband and I attended “Joseph” at Hill-Murray School last week and we were amazed by the quality of this local middle school and high school production. I would like to salute all music directors, theater directors and orchestra leaders in our area high schools for their dedication to helping our young people express themselves through the arts.

As Pablo Picasso said “Art washes away from the soul the dust of Everyday life.”

Our young people benefit from the Dedication and Tireless commitment of the adults who Invest themselves in helping us all Wash away the dust from our soul created by Everyday life.

Kate Walsh-Soucheray, Woodbury

Sainted

For years, the West 7th Street Boys have given their time, their effort and their money to help those in need in the West 7th Street area of ​​St. Paul. Their only rule states that those who receive help and support cannot currently be on any public assistance.

Led by Otto Leitner, this devoted group has helped hundreds and hundreds of families during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. This Thanksgiving the boys of West 7th delivered meals to 30 families, passed out 46 turkeys and gave out 72 gift cards. Come Christmas, the West 7th Street Boys will do the same for even more West 7th families, along with gifting more than 300 bikes to children who most certainly wouldn’t find one under their tree this Christmas.

Everyone is grateful for something during the holiday season. Me, I’m grateful for groups like the West 7th Street Boys who give …give … and give some more, while never expecting anything in return.

George Larson, Brooklyn Park

Sainted

We all miss our ash trees that graced the Boulevards of St. Paul. I want to express my thanks and appreciation to the city Arbor department for the minimal disruption to remove and replace the diseased ash trees on our boulevards.

The crews were efficient in removing the trees and stumps with little or no cleanup required. The city Arbor staff were very accommodating and flexible regarding the type of replacement tree and its location on our boulevard.

Thank you for listening to us and responding to our inquiries. We look forward to enjoying our new trees for many years.

John Kingrey, St. Paul

Sainted

In this season of Thanksgiving, I want to thank the hard working City of St. Paul “frontline” workers, who so often respond quickly to important requests, despite many tasks on their lists.

Overnight to Monday, Nov. 21, our alley on the East Side of St. Paul got a huge dump of junk, entirely blocking the alley to all traffic, including Emergency Responders. The junk included broken glass, heavy metal bed frames, a heavy double car seat and a whole lot more.

At 11:15 am on Monday, I talked to LaTiffany on the City’s Complaint Line. At 1:30 pm, two cheerful men in two vehicles were clearing the mess. (I’m sorry I didn’t get their names.) They removed it all and swept it clean! I went out to thank them for coming so quickly.

I have so often found out how good our City of St. Paul workers are, doing their jobs for us, despite so many of the public making disparaging comments about “government workers.”

Thank you City of St. Paul workers!

Marie Grimm, St. Paul

Sainted

On Veterans Day my wife and I went out to Red Lobster in Maplewood for their Veterans Day special for veterans.

I wish to saint Red Lobster for honoring this offer even though we were over an hour past the deadline.

I was wearing my Vietnam Veterans cap.

After a nice meal we were getting ready to leave. A large Sainted to a gentleman and his lady who came to our table and said, “Thank you for your sacrifices for our country. A big thank you.” He shook my hand and said “this is so you can enjoy another meal there again” and gave us a gift card for Red Lobster, and we spoke for a while.

I am proud to have served our country and am very honored when an individual acknowledges my service.

Rodney Bergstrom, Maplewood

Tainted

Here’ a Tainted to the Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicle Services. If you have a general question every time you want to ask on their phone you are put off for in the neighborhood of one hour. Smart operations will ask for your name and phone number and they will call you back so you don’t have to wait around spinning your wheels. Also I am not aware of an email address you can contact to express your question in writing.

As far as I can determine on their website there is no way to click a “contact” either. They have canned prompts but no prompt for a question not on their system, meaning a question not on their prompt. Very poorly organized communication system from my point of view. I was tying this up while on hold with them, already waiting 45 minutes.

Jack Herrick, Burnsville

Sainted

I just had an example of “Minnesota Nice!” They are out there for sure.

I went to Byerly’s to get the New York Times. When it was rung up, I couldn’t pay for it because I had locked my purse in the car, keys in the purse of course!

A man was checking out right ahead of me and heard my dilemma. He had just left his wallet in his truck. They walked with me to see if maybe one door would not be locked. They paid for my paper, offered coffee and donuts, got a clerk to find a locksmith number and called them for me.

They stayed with me the whole time — even waited to be sure the car would start after the locksmith did his job and I had my purse in my hands.

I wanted to know his name, so all he said was Bob. Oh, and he talked the locksmith into a discount. What a guy. They would fit right in with my sons, they would have done the same thing. At the end, I found out that he was at Byerlys to pick up a couple things for his mom who lives in a senior building in Roseville.

Long story, but such a good one. Thank you, Bob!

Eleanore Rene Sherman, Shoreview