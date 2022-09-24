Art walks the runway and roams the Emerald Necklace

This week is Open StudioJared Bowen heads to the Peabody Essex Museum to take in a new exhibit dedicated to Patrick Kelly, roams the Emerald Necklace in search of augmented reality art, and breaks down a list of arts events in and around Boston.

Kelly was a designer from Vicksburg, Mississippi, who broke barriers by creating space for Black fashion models in an industry that was lacking diversity. Inspired by his grandmother’s sewing, Kelly would go on to become one of the largest designers of the late 1980s and early ’90s. He died from complications from AIDS at the age of 35. This exhibit looks at his muses, his conviction and his legacy.

From there Bowen looks at how augmented reality is changing public art. He catches up with curator Michael Lewy, the artist behind Alpha 60, which has 19 installations Brightening up the Emerald Necklace, and participating artist Julia Haberl. It’s free and it’s abundant. All you need is a smart phone and an app, which will change what it means to take a walk in the park.

From there it’s time for Arts This Week, Jared Bowen’s rundown of the latest arts and culture events in and around town. The list includes Musicals and Museums that he hopes will inspire others as much as they inspired him.

He wraps up the show with artist Juana Valdes who uses imagery of oceans, rivers and seas to tell the story of migration.

WATCH: Open Studio with Jared Bowena