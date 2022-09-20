Art Walk L/A welcomes autumn

Head downtown for Art Walk L/A from 5-7 pm and the Music in the Park summer concert from 7-9 pm in Kennedy Park on Friday, Sept. 30.

Enjoy live, in-person arts experiences in more than a dozen locations, including a performance by Taiko Maine Drummers at 5:30 pm in Dufresne Plaza. (Rain location: Callahan Hall in the Lewiston Public Library). This month’s Music in the Park concert features Chris Robley and Lisa/Liza in Kennedy Park. (Rain location: 1800 Club located at 34 Court St., Auburn).

With Halloween approaching, a number of art walk venues will be getting into the spooky spirit. The Studio (located at 291 Lisbon St.), plans its annual Horror and Gore art show, featuring oddities, Psychic readings, Horror and Gore art, and much more. And Quiet City Books (located at 124 Lisbon St.) will host “Fading Light,” a group show of more than a dozen artists that celebrates all things autumn, from the equinox and fall Harvest to Halloween, Samhain, and things going bump in the night.

More arts happenings

Lewiston Public Library, 200 Lisbon St. Works by Creative Works Auburn Artists

Downtown Handmade, 182 Lisbon St., 2nd floor. Works by artist Krista Lord, live music by Shanti and Hiroya, and more!

Kimball Street Studios, 191 Lisbon St. Artist Jessy Kendall

Obscura Cafe, 108 Lisbon St. J. Fiori draws caricatures plus artist Kate Cargile

Museum LA, 36 Chestnut St., Lewiston Yoga with Shanna Breton from The Sanctuary

To-go food items are available

Sambusas and Somali tea at Mogadishu Store, 240 Lisbon St.

David-Made Pizza at Forage, 180 Lisbon St.

Piccadilly Panini at Obscura Cafe, 109 Lisbon St.

Spicy Tots at Boba, 97 Lisbon St.

Since 1973, LA Arts, the arts agency for the cities of Lewiston and Auburn Maine, has pursued a mission to engage and inspire a vibrant community through arts and culture. The agency works with governments, businesses, schools and local arts and cultural organizations to create opportunities for community members across the generations to experience, learn, and participate in the arts. LA Arts organizes arts programs and initiatives, supports the work of local artists and arts organizations, and highlights the essential role the arts play in shaping an economically vital, socially integrated, and forward-looking future for its community. Learn more at laarts.org.

