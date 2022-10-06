Art Valet: Houston Art Festival celebrating 50 years | The Arts

The Houston fall art extravaganzas continue this weekend with exhibits, opening receptions, festivals and of course, one cool little art market. Read on.

The activities at Sawyer Yards seem to be growing daily. The ongoing open Studios at Second Saturdays at Sawyer Yards are open Saturday noon – 5 pm, the sprawling campus of art creatives is always bustling with activities, new art in the artist’s Studios and mini galleries.

Adorning many of the walls on the studio hallways are exhibits by FotoFest Biennial 2022, not to be missed. Just outside The Silos at Sawyer Yards on the former rail line where freight trains lined up to receive their loads of rice, is The Market at Sawyer Yards. The market has live music, food and a couple dozen arts and craft exhibitors. Details on everything Sawyer Yards can be found online at https://www.sawyeryards.com.

Visitors to the open Studios may find a few doors closed this Saturday because many of the fine artists are attending the 50th Anniversary of Bayou City Art Festival.

The two-day event is Saturday and Sunday, October 8-9, located in Sam Houston Park and along Allen Parkway, Bayou City Art Festival will celebrate 50 years of providing unique art experiences and education for the greater Houston area, while supporting local organizations and promoting the impact that art has on the Houston community.

The festival moved off the streets surrounding City Hall last year due to construction. This location is easy to walk, there is more shade and the layout is more akin to the Spring festival at Memorial Park.

Visitors will find artwork from 19 art disciplines including paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures, and more. The festival features live music, a food truck park, and beverage stations throughout the festival along with two entertainment stages and art installations. Reviewing the list of Musicians and food trucks, I noticed many familiar names.

The festival has a wine garden, craft beer garden, and Art Bar, of course. In the Active Imagination Zone, the festival’s nonprofit partners will host hands-on art activities for all ages.

If you’re a huge fan like me, VIP is the way to go. Bayou City Art Festival offers a limited availability VIP ticket experience, which includes light bites, complimentary beer, wine, and other beverages. The relaxing setting under a canopy of trees also features roaming musicians, artistic décor, a phone charging station, and more. VIPs will receive all-day access to the VIP area, along with VIP parking.

There’s a lot of new events happening within the festival including a new Chef’s Table to celebrate the culinary arts. Houstonians do love to eat! Each chef will demonstrate a signature recipe and pass out samples for attendees after each demonstration.

The festival is known for its Emerging artist section where aspiring artists are given the opportunity to present their work to the public. This year the Art Colony Association, the nonprofit behind Bayou City Art Festival, has launched the Collegiate Art Collective, a new and unique exhibition featuring one-of-a-kind artwork from Houston area college art students.

Bayou City Art Festival invited Houston area college and university visual art students to apply for the opportunity to represent their school, and to showcase and sell their art. Only six students were selected to participate. The students will have the opportunity to represent their school’s art program as one of the top college student artists, meet with potential art collectors and buyers, and participate in one of the top juried art festivals in the country.

Online tickets are available at www.bayoucityartfestival.com for $18 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, and children under five are free. VIP tickets are $70. Online pre-purchased tickets are required to enter the festival. Tickets will not be sold at the gate and can only be purchased online.

Cohen is an artist and founder of the First Saturday Arts Market and The Market at Sawyer Yards. Find him at ArtValet.com for additional highlights and artist’s stories.